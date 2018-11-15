Money Show FAQs

'Capping fuel price will harm transformation, jobs and won’t benefit consumers'


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews PetroConnect cofounder Sbonelo Mbatha.

Did Floyd Shivambu and the EFF benefit from the looting of VBS Mutual Bank?

Did Floyd Shivambu and the EFF benefit from the looting of VBS Mutual Bank?

11 October 2018 7:16 PM
What is a hedge fund?

What is a hedge fund?

16 August 2018 7:31 PM
How to get a bank loan approved almost instantly

How to get a bank loan approved almost instantly

29 June 2018 2:17 PM
Eskom report shows its workers are close to SA’s best paid - Mike Schüssler

Eskom report shows its workers are close to SA’s best paid - Mike Schüssler

14 June 2018 7:02 PM
What does it mean when a company is ‘listed’? – listener (The Money Show)

What does it mean when a company is ‘listed’? – listener (The Money Show)

5 April 2018 7:02 PM
SAP confesses to misconduct in SA public sector deals involving the Guptas

SAP confesses to misconduct in SA public sector deals involving the Guptas

8 March 2018 7:11 PM
Economic researcher slams anti-poor VAT hike

Economic researcher slams anti-poor VAT hike

22 February 2018 7:08 PM
Stomach-churning market volatility - sign of another global economic crisis?

Stomach-churning market volatility - sign of another global economic crisis?

8 February 2018 7:03 PM
Why the rand is so strong

Why the rand is so strong

25 January 2018 7:02 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Macron's popularity falls to 25 percent: poll
Macron's popularity falls to 25 percent: poll

Thirty-four percent were "mostly dissatisfied" while 39% were "very dissatisfied", according to the poll.
Panama prisoners build confession boxes for papal visit
Panama prisoners build confession boxes for papal visit

The sound of nails being deftly hammered into wood mingles with music in the makeshift workshop of the overcrowded La Joya prison, northeast of Panama City.
APEC leaders seek unity after US, China spat
APEC leaders seek unity after US, China spat

Wrapping up a two-day summit, leaders will strive to craft a statement on the uncontroversial parts of their agenda - pushing for deeper economic integration.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us