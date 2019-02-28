Money Show FAQs

The economy is growing! That’s why we’re out of electricity - David Mabuza


Is South Africa’s growth the reason for the electricity shortages? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine.

'Enormous moment for Venezuela, Latin America’s 1st failed state'

24 January 2019 7:04 PM
Should Zimbabwe officially join South Africa in a monetary union?

17 January 2019 7:02 PM
How to avoid others from stealing your idea or copying your trademark

10 January 2019 7:00 PM
'Capping fuel price will harm transformation, jobs and won’t benefit consumers'

15 November 2018 7:03 PM
Did Floyd Shivambu and the EFF benefit from the looting of VBS Mutual Bank?

11 October 2018 7:16 PM
What is a hedge fund?

16 August 2018 7:31 PM
How to get a bank loan approved almost instantly

29 June 2018 2:17 PM
Eskom report shows its workers are close to SA’s best paid - Mike Schüssler

14 June 2018 7:02 PM
What does it mean when a company is ‘listed’? – listener (The Money Show)

5 April 2018 7:02 PM
Another employee says no protocol followed in Eskom, Haurong deal
Another employee says no protocol followed in Eskom, Haurong deal

The power utility's chair Jabu Mabuza previously told the commission that Eskom would not be paying back the R25 billion to Huarong.

Soweto residents snub Eskom, say ANC promised free electricity
Soweto residents snub Eskom, say ANC promised free electricity

While some residents said they can't afford to pay others have simply refused and have opted to instead make arrangements for illegal connections.

Midvaal deputy municipal manager implicated in jobs-for-cash scandal
Midvaal deputy municipal manager implicated in jobs-for-cash scandal

Thom Peeters is accused of flouting human resource practices in his appointment of staff.
