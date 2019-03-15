Money Show FAQs

Nervous South Africa feverishly working on Brexit 'insurance policy'


The United Kingdom is South Africa fourth largest export destination. In other words, Brexit matters. A lot.

Facebook to merge with WhatsApp and Instagram

7 March 2019 7:03 PM
The economy is growing! That’s why we’re out of electricity - David Mabuza

28 February 2019 7:00 PM
'Enormous moment for Venezuela, Latin America’s 1st failed state'

24 January 2019 7:04 PM
Should Zimbabwe officially join South Africa in a monetary union?

17 January 2019 7:02 PM
How to avoid others from stealing your idea or copying your trademark

10 January 2019 7:00 PM
'Capping fuel price will harm transformation, jobs and won’t benefit consumers'

15 November 2018 7:03 PM
Did Floyd Shivambu and the EFF benefit from the looting of VBS Mutual Bank?

11 October 2018 7:16 PM
What is a hedge fund?

16 August 2018 7:31 PM
How to get a bank loan approved almost instantly

29 June 2018 2:17 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle

You only live once and this World As Young As You Feel Day, CapeTalk and award-winning retirement village Evergreen Lifestyle want...
EWN Headlines
Sports court delays Semenya verdict until April
Sports court delays Semenya verdict until April

Semenya is challenging proposals by the International Association of Athletics Federations that aim to restrict female athletes' testosterone levels.

Police remain vigilant after taxi protest in Vereeniging
Police remain vigilant after taxi protest in Vereeniging

It’s believed drivers were outraged by poor infrastructure and claimed roads were riddled with potholes and delays in the upgrading of the taxi rank.

All the campaign promises made by Julius Malema on Human Rights Day
All the campaign promises made by Julius Malema on Human Rights Day

The EFF leader said the ANC was in the Vaal to observe the public holiday, but had failed to provide basic services to the residents of Sharpeville and other neighbouring areas.

