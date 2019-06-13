Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

You CAN spend on yourself AND have real wealth


But your beliefs and fears about money may be holding you back, says Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter.

How to invest if you’re worried about climate change

How to invest if you’re worried about climate change

6 June 2019 8:26 PM
Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

23 May 2019 7:36 PM
How to live off a dread disease benefit

How to live off a dread disease benefit

16 May 2019 7:33 PM
6 things to watch post-election, considering your investments in South Africa

6 things to watch post-election, considering your investments in South Africa

9 May 2019 7:39 PM
10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common

10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common

2 May 2019 7:38 PM
How to best save and invest for your children

How to best save and invest for your children

25 April 2019 7:37 PM
You’re almost certainly – no matter what you believe - crap at investing

You’re almost certainly – no matter what you believe - crap at investing

18 April 2019 7:40 PM
Fee-free unit trusts are here! It’s not a scam, but there are concerns

Fee-free unit trusts are here! It’s not a scam, but there are concerns

11 April 2019 7:31 PM
Trying to predict the markets are for losers

Trying to predict the markets are for losers

4 April 2019 7:59 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Police probe fiery death of boys left alone in shack
Police probe fiery death of boys left alone in shack

It’s understood the boys, aged 7 and 12, were left alone at home when the tragedy took place earlier this week.

Sisulu to be 'hands on' in Makana water crisis
Sisulu to be 'hands on' in Makana water crisis

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will oversee a multi-sectoral team to be appointed from key stakeholders at national, provincial and local level, said her department.

SAHRC calls on Public Protector to probe maladministration at Mamelodi Hospital
SAHRC calls on Public Protector to probe maladministration at Mamelodi Hospital

The facility came under the spotlight after 76-year-old Martha Marais was found tied to a steel bench on the cold floor two weeks ago.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us