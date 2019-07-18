Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

'I would take the Prosus shares (25%) as well as Naspers (75%) shares'


Should Naspers shareholders take up Prosus shares? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.

What is better right now; money in the bank or investing in shares?

What is better right now; money in the bank or investing in shares?

12 July 2019 12:38 PM
How to ensure your broker keeps her investment fees low. A case study...

How to ensure your broker keeps her investment fees low. A case study...

4 July 2019 7:35 PM
How to structure an income/life annuity portfolio for long-term growth

How to structure an income/life annuity portfolio for long-term growth

28 June 2019 11:14 AM
You CAN spend on yourself AND have real wealth

You CAN spend on yourself AND have real wealth

13 June 2019 7:38 PM
How to invest if you’re worried about climate change

How to invest if you’re worried about climate change

6 June 2019 8:26 PM
Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

23 May 2019 7:36 PM
How to live off a dread disease benefit

How to live off a dread disease benefit

16 May 2019 7:33 PM
6 things to watch post-election, considering your investments in South Africa

6 things to watch post-election, considering your investments in South Africa

9 May 2019 7:39 PM
10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common

10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common

2 May 2019 7:38 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Residents welcome army’s deployment in CT
Residents welcome army’s deployment in CT

It comes a full week after a promise by the police minister to send the army into 10 Cape Flats neighbourhoods, as a force enabler for the police.
GALLERY: SANDF boots finally hit the ground in Cape Town
GALLERY: SANDF boots finally hit the ground in Cape Town

The South African National Defence Force arrived in Cape Town on 18 July 2019, one week after Police Minister Bheki Cele announced troops would be deployed to gang-plagued areas on the Cape Flats to assist the South African Police Service.
KZN cops seize drugs, ammo, cash worth nearly R2m in raid
KZN cops seize drugs, ammo, cash worth nearly R2m in raid

The suspects are expected to appear at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Friday morning.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us