How to start saving and investing money


Unless you're über-rich, saving money is a must. But it’s not easy. Arabile Gumede talks to personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago

25 July 2019 7:40 PM
'I would take the Prosus shares (25%) as well as Naspers (75%) shares'

18 July 2019 8:10 PM
What is better right now; money in the bank or investing in shares?

12 July 2019 12:38 PM
How to ensure your broker keeps her investment fees low. A case study...

4 July 2019 7:35 PM
How to structure an income/life annuity portfolio for long-term growth

28 June 2019 11:14 AM
You CAN spend on yourself AND have real wealth

13 June 2019 7:38 PM
How to invest if you’re worried about climate change

6 June 2019 8:26 PM
Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

23 May 2019 7:36 PM
How to live off a dread disease benefit

16 May 2019 7:33 PM
