Personal Finance

Last week was the JSE’s best in 10 years. Did you time it right?


You cannot predict market turnarounds. Seriously. It’s freakin’ impossible, says Personal Financial Advisor Warren Ingram.

3 risks to your retirement savings (and how to mitigate each of them)

3 risks to your retirement savings (and how to mitigate each of them)

15 November 2018 7:36 PM
How to save and buy an island (you need only R2000 per month, for real)

How to save and buy an island (you need only R2000 per month, for real)

1 November 2018 7:32 PM
How the world’s richest people made their breathtaking fortunes

How the world’s richest people made their breathtaking fortunes

25 October 2018 7:35 PM
9 tough questions you should never be afraid to ask your financial advisor

9 tough questions you should never be afraid to ask your financial advisor

18 October 2018 7:34 PM
What it'll cost to educate your kid abroad (and how much you must save a month)

What it'll cost to educate your kid abroad (and how much you must save a month)

11 October 2018 7:53 PM
5 ways to stop losing sleep over money and the economy (no drugs needed!)

5 ways to stop losing sleep over money and the economy (no drugs needed!)

4 October 2018 7:33 PM
Product helps young investors buy shares in US companies like Apple, Amazon, etc

Product helps young investors buy shares in US companies like Apple, Amazon, etc

27 September 2018 7:47 PM
How to get rich by investing in smoking hot US and Canadian dagga shares

How to get rich by investing in smoking hot US and Canadian dagga shares

21 September 2018 9:35 AM
Worried about money? How to have a courageous chat with your spouse about it

Worried about money? How to have a courageous chat with your spouse about it

13 September 2018 7:34 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Trump to discuss Khashoggi murder with CIA, Pompeo
Trump to discuss Khashoggi murder with CIA, Pompeo

The CIA had briefed other parts of the US government, including Congress, on its assessment, sources told Reuters on Friday, a development that complicates Trump’s efforts to preserve ties with the key US ally.
French protesters rail against Macron's fuel taxes with road blocks
French protesters rail against Macron's fuel taxes with road blocks

Dozens of people were also injured, as drivers tried to get around stoppages, after protesters in a grassroots protest movement dubbed the 'yellow vests' took to motorway slip roads, tunnel entrances or airport access roads.
London bridges blocked by environment protest, 70 arrested
London bridges blocked by environment protest, 70 arrested

Organisers of the ‘Extinction Rebellion’ event said they wanted to put pressure on Britain’s government to take greater action to slow climate change and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us