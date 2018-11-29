Small Business Focus

How to deal with nightmare collaborations and partnerships


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews small business guru Pavlo Phitidis of Aurik Business Accelerator.

Why your customers won’t keep their promises (and what you can do about it)

Why your customers won’t keep their promises (and what you can do about it)

16 November 2018 3:02 PM
Exhausted? How energise by preparing for 2019 before winding down

Exhausted? How energise by preparing for 2019 before winding down

8 November 2018 8:07 PM
How to create 'sales channels' to grow revenues (why, when and where to do so)

How to create 'sales channels' to grow revenues (why, when and where to do so)

25 October 2018 8:02 PM
How to build a business that will survive constant technological change

How to build a business that will survive constant technological change

18 October 2018 8:01 PM
How to start and grow your own business with funds you find yourself

How to start and grow your own business with funds you find yourself

11 October 2018 8:18 PM
How to grow by making deals and acquisitions without destroying value

How to grow by making deals and acquisitions without destroying value

4 October 2018 8:02 PM
To build a business you need a mind-set of consistent action – despite uncertainty

To build a business you need a mind-set of consistent action – despite uncertainty

28 September 2018 2:23 PM
How to reshape your business in a recession

How to reshape your business in a recession

13 September 2018 8:17 PM
How to keep your ‘Customer Acquisition Cost’ (CAC) in check

How to keep your ‘Customer Acquisition Cost’ (CAC) in check

6 September 2018 8:32 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Family of North West pupil (7) stabbed to death holds funeral in Zimbabwe
Family of North West pupil (7) stabbed to death holds funeral in Zimbabwe

The child's relatives gathered for a night vigil ahead of the funeral. His grandfather has asked grieving family members to accept what happened and move on.
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding until 10pm
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding until 10pm

This follows the implementation of stage 1 and 1 load shedding on Saturday and the high likelihood of rotational outages being implemented today.
High risk of stage 2 load shedding on Sunday, says Eskom
High risk of stage 2 load shedding on Sunday, says Eskom

The parastatal says the grid could not cope with the demand placed on it and customers should expect power cuts until the end of the year.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us