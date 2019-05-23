Small Business Focus

South Africa is flirting with recession. Again. How to 'create your own economy'


The timing could not be better to create your own economy, says small business guru Pavlo Phitidis.

Why 'waiting for things to get better' is too risky a strategy to try

16 May 2019 8:23 PM
Everything you need to succeed in business rests between your own ears

3 May 2019 1:06 PM
How to plan succession in a small business

25 April 2019 8:25 PM
Success is likely if you get 'positioning' right before building your business

11 April 2019 8:02 PM
Building a successful small business is like sailing a ship

5 April 2019 9:44 AM
How to determine what your small business is worth

28 March 2019 8:07 PM
How to create wealth with a small business

14 March 2019 8:02 PM
Marketing is becoming the single most important key to success in small business

8 March 2019 8:59 AM
How to build a resilient small business

1 March 2019 11:57 AM
EWN Headlines
US-China battle negatively affecting SA’s economic growth - Kganyago
US-China battle negatively affecting SA’s economic growth - Kganyago

The world's two largest economies are locked in an escalating trade battle, with tit-for-tat tariffs being imposed by the two sides.

Lesotho wool farmers accuse Standard Bank of helping broker defraud them
Lesotho wool farmers accuse Standard Bank of helping broker defraud them

Both the farmers and broker Maseru Dawning are clients of Standard Lesotho Bank, and photos and videos of long queues of people waiting to receive their money from the broker through the bank have gone viral.
'We're just as capable' - Saray Khumalo urges black women to break boundaries
'We're just as capable' - Saray Khumalo urges black women to break boundaries

Saray Khumalo made international news exactly a week ago when she and other team members reached the top of the world.

