Small Business Focus

How to manage a business partner with views and goals different from yours


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews small business guru Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator.

Allowing more skilled foreigners into SA will make us all more prosperous

7 June 2019 1:02 PM
'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'

31 May 2019 2:39 PM
South Africa is flirting with recession. Again. How to 'create your own economy'

23 May 2019 8:04 PM
Why 'waiting for things to get better' is too risky a strategy to try

16 May 2019 8:23 PM
Everything you need to succeed in business rests between your own ears

3 May 2019 1:06 PM
How to plan succession in a small business

25 April 2019 8:25 PM
Success is likely if you get 'positioning' right before building your business

11 April 2019 8:02 PM
Building a successful small business is like sailing a ship

5 April 2019 9:44 AM
How to determine what your small business is worth

28 March 2019 8:07 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

