Small Business Focus

Setting prices is an art. But it’s also a science. Here’s how to do it…


Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis gives advice on how to set prices without emotions getting in the way.

How to grow a business when the economy is toast? There's a formula...

25 July 2019 8:01 PM
Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business

19 July 2019 11:00 AM
Small business owner, nobody will save!

12 July 2019 11:45 AM
Pavlo Phitidis – our small business guru – wants YOU to help him name is book

5 July 2019 12:02 PM
How to build a retail business and/or get your product into the shops

28 June 2019 11:45 AM
How to manage a business partner with views and goals different from yours

13 June 2019 8:24 PM
Allowing more skilled foreigners into SA will make us all more prosperous

7 June 2019 1:02 PM
'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'

31 May 2019 2:39 PM
South Africa is flirting with recession. Again. How to 'create your own economy'

23 May 2019 8:04 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
ANC NEC disbands Western Cape PEC
The party said that the decision was taken by the national executive committee at last week's meeting.
Some shop owners, vendors in Joburg CBD refuse to trade after police clashes
Officers on Thursday targeted shops allegedly selling counterfeit goods, leading to running battles with business operators.
Minister praises outgoing Sapo CEO Mark Barnes for strengthening institution
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams praised Barnes for playing an integral role in strengthening the organisation.

