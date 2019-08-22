Small Business Focus

How to get deals done faster


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator.

Setting prices is an art. But it’s also a science. Here’s how to do it…

2 August 2019 12:53 PM
How to grow a business when the economy is toast? There's a formula...

25 July 2019 8:01 PM
Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business

19 July 2019 11:00 AM
Small business owner, nobody will save!

12 July 2019 11:45 AM
Pavlo Phitidis – our small business guru – wants YOU to help him name is book

5 July 2019 12:02 PM
How to build a retail business and/or get your product into the shops

28 June 2019 11:45 AM
How to manage a business partner with views and goals different from yours

13 June 2019 8:24 PM
Allowing more skilled foreigners into SA will make us all more prosperous

7 June 2019 1:02 PM
'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'

31 May 2019 2:39 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Old Mutual stands by Manuel despite Moyo legal fees claims
In June, Old Mutual said it fired Peter Moyo for conflict of interest but his lawyer Eric Mabuza denied this.

Cabinet approves new model to improve service delivery
The new District-Based Service Delivery Model would be under the political leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, with a war-room based at the Union Buildings.

NHI a chance to fundamentally transform SA’s healthcare system - Ramaphosa
The president was asked about what he found to be the state of readiness of the country to implement NHI.

