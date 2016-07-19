Sizwe spoke to Oupa Segalwe from the Public Protector’s office and Yerushka Chetty BLF National Coordinator on what transpired today following the arrests BLF comrades after they stormed the public protector’s office in Pretoria
Black First Land First leaders arrested
