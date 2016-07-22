The Best of NightTalk

Couples who drink together are happier


Sizwe spoke to Counselling Psychologist Zengiwe Nkhoeli-Mtjekelo, looking at the correlation between time spent together and the healthiness of the relationship within couples.

What’s On: The Local Scene with Kay Selesho

22 March 2019 11:55 PM
Ten Commandments on Personal Finance

23 January 2019 5:54 PM
10:59 pm - The Best of NightTalk

28 November 2018 12:59 AM
What to consider before resigning

28 November 2018 12:28 AM
Refilwe Thobega with Anatii on Íyeza'

26 November 2018 11:50 PM
Volvo XC40 making it to the Top 10 Finalist in the AutoTrader South African Car of The Year

21 November 2018 7:14 PM
What's On: Lesedi Job

17 November 2018 12:19 AM
Feroz Carrim

15 November 2018 6:25 PM
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data

15 November 2018 5:41 PM
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment

15 November 2018 5:28 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Stellenbosch University apologises for study on coloured women
Stellenbosch University apologises for study on coloured women

The study found that low education levels and unhealthy lifestyle behaviours were a contributing factor to low cognitive functioning.
The less said the better for abducted Shiraaz Mohamed - Sisulu
The less said the better for abducted Shiraaz Mohamed - Sisulu

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said she wouldn't discuss South African government policy on negotiating ransoms because that could jeopardise the lives of hostages.
1 injured as protesters clash with police in eThekwini municipal workers’ strike
1 injured as protesters clash with police in eThekwini municipal workers’ strike

eThekwini employees are demanding a response to their claims that promotions are only being given to former liberation fighters.
