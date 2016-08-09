Gugu and Sizwe spoke to Mayihlome Tshwete and Sarah Emily Wild around the change of women surnames after getting married without permission by Home Affairs when applying for a marriage certificate.
Women surnames changed without their permission
|
22 March 2019 11:55 PM
|
23 January 2019 5:54 PM
|
28 November 2018 12:59 AM
|
28 November 2018 12:28 AM
|
26 November 2018 11:50 PM
|
Volvo XC40 making it to the Top 10 Finalist in the AutoTrader South African Car of The Year
|
21 November 2018 7:14 PM
|
17 November 2018 12:19 AM
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM