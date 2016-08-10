Gugu and Sizwe spoke to Dr Yvette Solomons Prosthodontist and Chairperson of the SA Dental Association on an article in The Guardian recommending that people should stop flossing as there’s “no proof” that it works.
Flossing proven to be a fraud
|
22 March 2019 11:55 PM
|
23 January 2019 5:54 PM
|
28 November 2018 12:59 AM
|
28 November 2018 12:28 AM
|
26 November 2018 11:50 PM
|
Volvo XC40 making it to the Top 10 Finalist in the AutoTrader South African Car of The Year
|
21 November 2018 7:14 PM
|
17 November 2018 12:19 AM
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM