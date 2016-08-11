The Best of NightTalk

UNTU calls on government to help address violent attacks on trains


Sizwe and Gugu spoke to Steve Harris General Secretary of The United National Transport Union (UNTU) on their calls on government to help address violent attacks on trains, following four carriages set on fire this past weekend.

What’s On: The Local Scene with Kay Selesho

What’s On: The Local Scene with Kay Selesho

22 March 2019 11:55 PM
Ten Commandments on Personal Finance

Ten Commandments on Personal Finance

23 January 2019 5:54 PM
10:59 pm - The Best of NightTalk

10:59 pm - The Best of NightTalk

28 November 2018 12:59 AM
What to consider before resigning

What to consider before resigning

28 November 2018 12:28 AM
Refilwe Thobega with Anatii on Íyeza'

Refilwe Thobega with Anatii on Íyeza'

26 November 2018 11:50 PM
Volvo XC40 making it to the Top 10 Finalist in the AutoTrader South African Car of The Year

Volvo XC40 making it to the Top 10 Finalist in the AutoTrader South African Car of The Year

21 November 2018 7:14 PM
What's On: Lesedi Job

What's On: Lesedi Job

17 November 2018 12:19 AM
Feroz Carrim

Feroz Carrim

15 November 2018 6:25 PM
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data

Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data

15 November 2018 5:41 PM
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment

Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment

15 November 2018 5:28 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Third murder charge against euthanasia advocate Sean Davison
Third murder charge against euthanasia advocate Sean Davison

Davison appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday where the State revealed it was adding another count of premeditated murder to the charge sheet.
Your vote could impact fuel prices, says economist
Your vote could impact fuel prices, says economist

From Wednesday, a litre of petrol will cost 54 cents more, 1 cents for diesel and 3 cents for illuminating paraffin.

ANC's Smith, Zuma unaware of Sars probe over Bosasa scandal
ANC's Smith, Zuma unaware of Sars probe over Bosasa scandal

The state capture commission has heard shocking revelations of how some government officials and ANC members benefited from deals with the facilities company now known as African Global Operations.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us