Gugu and Sizwe to Legadima Leso Spokesperson of The Department of Cooperative Governance on the reported figure of R309m payouts for Councillors who fell out of favour in the municipal elections and those retiring.
Payouts for Councillors who fell out of favour in the municipal elections
|
22 March 2019 11:55 PM
|
23 January 2019 5:54 PM
|
28 November 2018 12:59 AM
|
28 November 2018 12:28 AM
|
26 November 2018 11:50 PM
|
Volvo XC40 making it to the Top 10 Finalist in the AutoTrader South African Car of The Year
|
21 November 2018 7:14 PM
|
17 November 2018 12:19 AM
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM