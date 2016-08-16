Former SA sprinter Mathew Quinn spoke to Gugu and Sizwe about the financial challenges South African athletes face. They also discussed how South Africa can create an Olympic culture in order to encourage major sponsors to come on board.
Investing in an Olympic culture
