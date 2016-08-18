Gugu and Sizwe spoke to the EFF’s Floyd Shivhambu about their way forward following their media briefing in Alexandra this afternoon, where the EFF leader said that the party would vote with the DA in hung metros in Gauteng.
Floyd Shivhambu - what now for the EFF "kingmakers"?
