The Best of NightTalk

Volvo XC40 making it to the Top 10 Finalist in the AutoTrader South African Car of The Year


Charmagne Mavudzi, Head of Marketing and PR at Volvo Cars SA, spoke about Volvo XC40 making it to the Top 10 Finalist in the AutoTrader South African Car of The Year.

What's On: Lesedi Job

What's On: Lesedi Job

17 November 2018 12:19 AM
Feroz Carrim

Feroz Carrim

15 November 2018 6:25 PM
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data

Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data

15 November 2018 5:41 PM
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment

Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment

15 November 2018 5:28 PM
Microchip employees to boost ‘security’

Microchip employees to boost ‘security’

15 November 2018 4:55 PM
Gauteng Education does away with feeder schools policy

Gauteng Education does away with feeder schools policy

15 November 2018 4:46 PM
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both

Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both

14 November 2018 7:23 PM
Who owns the copy Rights to your Tattoo?

Who owns the copy Rights to your Tattoo?

14 November 2018 4:36 PM
Bob Hewitt applies for House Arrest

Bob Hewitt applies for House Arrest

14 November 2018 4:21 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
ANC to celebrate 107th anniversary at Moses Mabhida
ANC to celebrate 107th anniversary at Moses Mabhida

The annual party celebration will be used by President Cyril Ramaphosa to launch the organisation's election manifesto and official album for the campaign trail.

Eskom making progress in cleaning house, says Hadebe
Eskom making progress in cleaning house, says Hadebe

The power utility is reviewing coal and supplier contracts, and 97 employees have already been shown the door.

NW boy who stabbed grade 1 learner to death arrested
NW boy who stabbed grade 1 learner to death arrested

It’s understood the grade 11 pupil had been in a relationship with the victim's older sister and the couple had recently broken up.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us