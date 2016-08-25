Pravin vs the Hawks

The Best of NightTalk

Political analyst Dumisani Hlophe and UCT Public Law senior lecturer Cathy Powell participated in an engaging discussion with Gugs and Sizwe about the political and legal aspects at play in the matter between Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Hawks. 

EWN Headlines
Malema: ANC must account for funds meant for Alex Renewal Project
Malema: ANC must account for funds meant for Alex Renewal Project

The EFF leader claims the ANC provincial government has stolen money allocated in 2001 to improve the physical, social and economic environment of the township.

Cosatu May Day rally underway in Athlone
Cosatu May Day rally underway in Athlone

The day’s activities started with a protest march to Athlone Police Station to register workers’ concerns about the devastating effects of crime and violence on the Cape Flats communities.
Malema: Alexandra an example of ANC’s failure in governance
Malema: Alexandra an example of ANC’s failure in governance

Describing the township as the home of the EFF, Julius Malema wasted no time in lambasting the ANC for failing the people of Alexandra.
