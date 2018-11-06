Branding and advertising guru Andy Rice praises the Verminator billboard for "having everything it needs and nothing it doesn’t".
Most outdoor advertising sucks. This is how it should be done. Verminator!
|
Self-driving Merc returns to Chapman’s Peak to beat the bends in stirring new ad
|
13 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
6 November 2018 7:37 PM
|
[Watch] George Clooney at awesome, self-deprecating best in new Nespresso ad
|
30 October 2018 7:19 PM
|
[Watch] Chinese SUV maker Haval has advertising far worse than its cars
|
23 October 2018 7:39 PM
|
23 October 2018 7:35 PM
|
[Watch] Fiat offers a ‘full range of vehicle solutions’ in this cliché-ridden ad
|
2 October 2018 7:23 PM
|
Nike hits again with Caster Semenya (Kaepernick campaign boosts sales by 31%)
|
11 September 2018 7:16 PM
|
Nando’s burns 'African-nasti' Absa with hilariously cheeky new advertisement
|
4 September 2018 7:14 PM
|
Loerie winning Apartheid Museum ad comparing Trump and Verwoerd is 'fake news'
|
23 August 2018 6:26 PM