Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros

Self-driving Merc returns to Chapman’s Peak to beat the bends in stirring new ad


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews branding and advertising expert Andy Rice about Merc's stirring new ad.

TV ad for facelifted Hyundai Tucson… it’s not good!

6 November 2018 7:37 PM
Most outdoor advertising sucks. This is how it should be done. Verminator!

6 November 2018 7:21 PM
[Watch] George Clooney at awesome, self-deprecating best in new Nespresso ad

30 October 2018 7:19 PM
[Watch] Chinese SUV maker Haval has advertising far worse than its cars

23 October 2018 7:39 PM
My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard! - Nando's

23 October 2018 7:35 PM
[Watch] Fiat offers a ‘full range of vehicle solutions’ in this cliché-ridden ad

2 October 2018 7:23 PM
Nike hits again with Caster Semenya (Kaepernick campaign boosts sales by 31%)

11 September 2018 7:16 PM
Nando’s burns 'African-nasti' Absa with hilariously cheeky new advertisement

4 September 2018 7:14 PM
Loerie winning Apartheid Museum ad comparing Trump and Verwoerd is 'fake news'

23 August 2018 6:26 PM
