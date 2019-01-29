Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros

The DA 'brand' is struggling – Andy Rice (branding and advertising expert)


With general elections around the corner, advertising and branding expert Andy Rice critiques the Democratic Alliance’s brand.

These types of ads usually suck. This one by Hippo is awesome

15 January 2019 7:21 PM
[Watch the latest adverts] Do you agree? Chicken Licken is the boss of Nando’s!

11 December 2018 7:20 PM
Mr Muscle ‘clean less, live more’ advert… is this the 1950s?!

4 December 2018 7:25 PM
Self-driving Merc returns to Chapman’s Peak to beat the bends in stirring new ad

13 November 2018 7:23 PM
TV ad for facelifted Hyundai Tucson… it’s not good!

6 November 2018 7:37 PM
Most outdoor advertising sucks. This is how it should be done. Verminator!

6 November 2018 7:21 PM
[Watch] George Clooney at awesome, self-deprecating best in new Nespresso ad

30 October 2018 7:19 PM
[Watch] Chinese SUV maker Haval has advertising far worse than its cars

23 October 2018 7:39 PM
My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard! - Nando's

23 October 2018 7:35 PM
