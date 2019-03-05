Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros

If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be President


With general elections around the corner, branding expert Andy Rice critiques the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) brand.

[Watch] New Klipdrift ad 'The Package' hits the spot, tugs at the heartstrings

12 February 2019 7:22 PM
The DA 'brand' is struggling – Andy Rice (branding and advertising expert)

29 January 2019 7:24 PM
These types of ads usually suck. This one by Hippo is awesome

15 January 2019 7:21 PM
[Watch the latest adverts] Do you agree? Chicken Licken is the boss of Nando’s!

11 December 2018 7:20 PM
Mr Muscle ‘clean less, live more’ advert… is this the 1950s?!

4 December 2018 7:25 PM
Self-driving Merc returns to Chapman’s Peak to beat the bends in stirring new ad

13 November 2018 7:23 PM
TV ad for facelifted Hyundai Tucson… it’s not good!

6 November 2018 7:37 PM
Most outdoor advertising sucks. This is how it should be done. Verminator!

6 November 2018 7:21 PM
[Watch] George Clooney at awesome, self-deprecating best in new Nespresso ad

30 October 2018 7:19 PM
