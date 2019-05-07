Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros

Netflorist 'fires' Harold. Introduces new character called 'Bra Gift'


Harold vs Bra Gift? Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice shares his opinion on Bruce Whitfield's The Money Show.

Discovery, OUTsurance, Clientèle Life… Stop! Some brands advertise way too much

Discovery, OUTsurance, Clientèle Life… Stop! Some brands advertise way too much

23 April 2019 7:19 PM
Andy Rice Heroes & Zeros

Andy Rice Heroes & Zeros

17 April 2019 8:55 AM
DA references Childish Gambino in new ad targeting young South Africans

DA references Childish Gambino in new ad targeting young South Africans

16 April 2019 7:16 PM
[Watch] Sasol harks back to 1990s ‘AmaGlugGlug’ advert in new campaign

[Watch] Sasol harks back to 1990s ‘AmaGlugGlug’ advert in new campaign

9 April 2019 8:10 PM
Ryanair trolls British Airways for landing in wrong city. It totally backfires!

Ryanair trolls British Airways for landing in wrong city. It totally backfires!

2 April 2019 7:20 PM
'You take Main Street, ne? Naai, you take Ngcobo Street!'

'You take Main Street, ne? Naai, you take Ngcobo Street!'

26 March 2019 7:45 PM
Tests prove we’re the best in South Africa, claims both MTN and Vodacom

Tests prove we’re the best in South Africa, claims both MTN and Vodacom

12 March 2019 7:22 PM
If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be President

If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be President

5 March 2019 7:25 PM
[Watch] New Klipdrift ad 'The Package' hits the spot, tugs at the heartstrings

[Watch] New Klipdrift ad 'The Package' hits the spot, tugs at the heartstrings

12 February 2019 7:22 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Vote ‘under my umbrella’ – rain predicted for parts of WC tomorrow
Vote ‘under my umbrella’ – rain predicted for parts of WC tomorrow

Political parties have been campaigning in mostly fair weather, but on Wednesday some voters can expect to brave cold and wet conditions.
The Guptas had a man inside Transnet - Popo Molefe
The Guptas had a man inside Transnet - Popo Molefe

Popo Molefe identified the board’s acquisition committee chairperson, Iqbal Sharma, as a compromised person who did not serve Transnet’s interests.
WC ANC has not returned election campaign donation, says Iqbal Survé
WC ANC has not returned election campaign donation, says Iqbal Survé

In a statement, businessman Iqbal Survé said there had been no formal communication from the ANC in the Western Cape to Sekunjalo about returning his donation.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us