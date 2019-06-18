Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros

[WATCH] Volkswagen’s new feel-good Kombi ad 'Cupcake Boss' is brilliant


Advertisers traditionally warn against working with children. In this ad it works beautifully, says ad expert Andy Rice.

[WATCH] Lovely '1st for Women' TV advert makes you want to 'get out there'

11 June 2019 7:16 PM
Farmers are the stars of McDonald’s new ad campaign

4 June 2019 7:25 PM
Marlboro maker Philip Morris wants you to stop smoking its cigarettes

28 May 2019 7:26 PM
Dis-Chem drives ad expert to 'Steve Hofmeyr-like assaults' on his decoder

21 May 2019 7:22 PM
DStv tugs at the heartstrings with its new 'Price Lock' promo

14 May 2019 7:18 PM
Netflorist 'fires' Harold. Introduces new character called 'Bra Gift'

7 May 2019 7:20 PM
Discovery, OUTsurance, Clientèle Life… Stop! Some brands advertise way too much

23 April 2019 7:19 PM
Andy Rice Heroes & Zeros

17 April 2019 8:55 AM
DA references Childish Gambino in new ad targeting young South Africans

16 April 2019 7:16 PM
