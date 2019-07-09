Ad expert Andy Rice loves the funny new Savanna TV commercial.
Non-alcoholic Savanna? That breaks all the rules!
|
2 July 2019 7:18 PM
|
[WATCH] Volkswagen’s new feel-good Kombi ad 'Cupcake Boss' is brilliant
|
18 June 2019 7:23 PM
|
[WATCH] Lovely '1st for Women' TV advert makes you want to 'get out there'
|
11 June 2019 7:16 PM
|
4 June 2019 7:25 PM
|
Marlboro maker Philip Morris wants you to stop smoking its cigarettes
|
28 May 2019 7:26 PM
|
Dis-Chem drives ad expert to 'Steve Hofmeyr-like assaults' on his decoder
|
21 May 2019 7:22 PM
|
DStv tugs at the heartstrings with its new 'Price Lock' promo
|
14 May 2019 7:18 PM
|
Netflorist 'fires' Harold. Introduces new character called 'Bra Gift'
|
7 May 2019 7:20 PM
|
Discovery, OUTsurance, Clientèle Life… Stop! Some brands advertise way too much
|
23 April 2019 7:19 PM