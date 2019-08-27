Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros

Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!


The company has agreed to settle. Because it said Red Bull gives you wings, and it doesn’t. Oh, Canada!

Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts

Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts

20 August 2019 7:38 PM
What is a 'Modern African Gentlemen'? Mini SA asks a 'pretentious' question

What is a 'Modern African Gentlemen'? Mini SA asks a 'pretentious' question

16 July 2019 8:00 PM
Non-alcoholic Savanna? That breaks all the rules!

Non-alcoholic Savanna? That breaks all the rules!

9 July 2019 7:17 PM
DStv and Standard Bank team up – and fail spectacularly

DStv and Standard Bank team up – and fail spectacularly

2 July 2019 7:18 PM
[WATCH] Volkswagen’s new feel-good Kombi ad 'Cupcake Boss' is brilliant

[WATCH] Volkswagen’s new feel-good Kombi ad 'Cupcake Boss' is brilliant

18 June 2019 7:23 PM
[WATCH] Lovely '1st for Women' TV advert makes you want to 'get out there'

[WATCH] Lovely '1st for Women' TV advert makes you want to 'get out there'

11 June 2019 7:16 PM
Farmers are the stars of McDonald’s new ad campaign

Farmers are the stars of McDonald’s new ad campaign

4 June 2019 7:25 PM
Marlboro maker Philip Morris wants you to stop smoking its cigarettes

Marlboro maker Philip Morris wants you to stop smoking its cigarettes

28 May 2019 7:26 PM
Dis-Chem drives ad expert to 'Steve Hofmeyr-like assaults' on his decoder

Dis-Chem drives ad expert to 'Steve Hofmeyr-like assaults' on his decoder

21 May 2019 7:22 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Nxesi to introduce bill to penalise employers who don’t comply with AA
Nxesi to introduce bill to penalise employers who don’t comply with AA

If implemented, the act will put into motion measures to address the high non-compliance rate with the law, giving powers to the labour minister to regulate sector targets.
Makhura: NHI is the answer to revolutionise public health
Makhura: NHI is the answer to revolutionise public health

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the NHI fund would ensure the rich and poor have equal access to health
SANDF able to defend the country despite ‘lack of funding’
SANDF able to defend the country despite ‘lack of funding’

Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said budget constraints mean the SANDF can’t afford to install essential technology or put the required number of boots on the ground to guard the country’s borders.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us