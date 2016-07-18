Sam Cowen met with Gugu Zulu and recorded almost 30 minutes with the inspirational sportsman as part of The Adventurers podcast series. Sadly, Gugu passed away in the early hours of 18 July, Mandela Day, while trying to summit Kilimanjaro for a charitable cause. Gugu Zulu wanted to be a racing car driver from his childhood. He never accepted no for an answer, despite facing very tough odds. He was unwavering in his belief he could realise his dream and had an international racing career to prove it! #RIPGuguZulu
Our last interview with Gugu Zulu
18 August 2016 1:25 PM
10 August 2016 2:36 PM
29 July 2016 4:26 PM
4 July 2016 3:38 PM
28 June 2016 10:04 AM
28 June 2016 9:23 AM