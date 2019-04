10 August 2016 2:36 PM

An auditor, a designer, a school girl and a call Centre operative, brought together by a shared passion, how to do a perfect “olly”. Sam Cowen shares the story of Lezli Clarke, Chelsea Schroeder, Zarah Adams and Zakkiyya Abdurahman - how a group of girls from Grassy Park are bonded for life through a love of skateboarding.