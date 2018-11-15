947 Breakfast Club

The state of toilets and sanitation around schools in South Africa


Our schools are in the midst of a deadly sanitation crisis. A recent audit indicates around 3800 schools are still using dangerous pit toilets and other inappropriate facilities, while at least 2000 schools have insufficient sanitation. In response to this emergency, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the Sanitation Appropriate for Education - or SAFE – initiative in August this year and called on the private sector to be an integral part of this effort.   This World Toilet Day, Unilever will be gathering influential people from all sectors of South African society to heed the President’s call to action at the inaugural FLUSH FORUM. As a global leader in sustainability, Unilever is committed to Sustainable Development Goal 6 – clean water and sanitation for all, as well as Goals, 3, 4 and 17 – through its toilet hygiene brand Domestos.

The whole city just rubbernecked for this GRC Pop Quiz accident...

The whole city just rubbernecked for this GRC Pop Quiz accident...

16 November 2018 4:09 PM
Anele announces that she's one of the Global Citizen 100 hosts!

Anele announces that she's one of the Global Citizen 100 hosts!

16 November 2018 3:26 PM
Staying in a relationship just for the benefits!

Staying in a relationship just for the benefits!

16 November 2018 1:41 PM
A chance to be part of the cast of your favorite show!

A chance to be part of the cast of your favorite show!

16 November 2018 1:25 PM
Cool props you would take from your favorite movie set!

Cool props you would take from your favorite movie set!

16 November 2018 1:03 PM
Chatting to Rosie Thomas about the latest BBC Earth series, Dynasties.

Chatting to Rosie Thomas about the latest BBC Earth series, Dynasties.

16 November 2018 7:10 AM
First place you clean thoroughly when expecting visitors!

First place you clean thoroughly when expecting visitors!

15 November 2018 11:41 AM
When parents don't give you the recognition you deserve... Proud parents?

When parents don't give you the recognition you deserve... Proud parents?

14 November 2018 3:58 PM
Would you use the same caterer for your first and second wedding?

Would you use the same caterer for your first and second wedding?

13 November 2018 1:47 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Macron's popularity falls to 25 percent: poll
Macron's popularity falls to 25 percent: poll

Thirty-four percent were "mostly dissatisfied" while 39% were "very dissatisfied", according to the poll.
Panama prisoners build confession boxes for papal visit
Panama prisoners build confession boxes for papal visit

The sound of nails being deftly hammered into wood mingles with music in the makeshift workshop of the overcrowded La Joya prison, northeast of Panama City.
APEC leaders seek unity after US, China spat
APEC leaders seek unity after US, China spat

Wrapping up a two-day summit, leaders will strive to craft a statement on the uncontroversial parts of their agenda - pushing for deeper economic integration.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us