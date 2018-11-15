Our schools are in the midst of a deadly sanitation crisis. A recent audit indicates around 3800 schools are still using dangerous pit toilets and other inappropriate facilities, while at least 2000 schools have insufficient sanitation. In response to this emergency, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the Sanitation Appropriate for Education - or SAFE – initiative in August this year and called on the private sector to be an integral part of this effort. This World Toilet Day, Unilever will be gathering influential people from all sectors of South African society to heed the President’s call to action at the inaugural FLUSH FORUM. As a global leader in sustainability, Unilever is committed to Sustainable Development Goal 6 – clean water and sanitation for all, as well as Goals, 3, 4 and 17 – through its toilet hygiene brand Domestos.
The state of toilets and sanitation around schools in South Africa
|
The whole city just rubbernecked for this GRC Pop Quiz accident...
|
16 November 2018 4:09 PM
|
Anele announces that she's one of the Global Citizen 100 hosts!
|
16 November 2018 3:26 PM
|
16 November 2018 1:41 PM
|
16 November 2018 1:25 PM
|
16 November 2018 1:03 PM
|
Chatting to Rosie Thomas about the latest BBC Earth series, Dynasties.
|
16 November 2018 7:10 AM
|
15 November 2018 11:41 AM
|
When parents don't give you the recognition you deserve... Proud parents?
|
14 November 2018 3:58 PM
|
Would you use the same caterer for your first and second wedding?
|
13 November 2018 1:47 PM