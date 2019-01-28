947 Breakfast Club

Lauryn Hill will be performing at the Ticketpro dome on the 2nd of February!


The search for the best chocolate cake in Johannesburg is officially on!

28 January 2019 2:39 PM
School invasion is here! Register your school and the Breakfast Club will make their way there!

28 January 2019 2:37 PM
How does parents feel about their kids being on social media?

28 January 2019 2:25 PM
What's your status!

28 January 2019 2:06 PM
What's your status!

25 January 2019 3:43 PM
The 947 Breakfast Club school invasion is back!

25 January 2019 3:42 PM
#Review me: It's a magic 8 ball!

25 January 2019 3:38 PM
Queuing in a grocery store can sometimes be a nightmare to certain people.

25 January 2019 3:27 PM
#From the other room: Its Lady Zamar_Collide!

25 January 2019 3:22 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
3 years house arrest for #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile
Bonginkosi Khanyile was charged with public violence and failing to comply with a police order during the height of the 2016 nationwide student protests.
Dudu Myeni received R300k monthly from Bosasa, says Agrizzi
Angelo Agrizzi says at one time when Gavin Watson wanted to impress Dudu Myeni, he had a Louis Vuitton handbag delivered to her with R300,000 in cash in it.

Bushiri blames the media for 'tainted reputation'
Shepherd Bushiri who rose to fame in recent years for his lavish lifestyle and subsequent allegations of money laundering is blaming the media for his tainted reputation.
