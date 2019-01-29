947 Breakfast Club

Fundi cake won today's cake tasting with their awesome flavors, spongy and fluffy!


The different wine grapes types!

29 January 2019 2:13 PM
Gold Reef City R10K Pop Quiz for kids!

29 January 2019 2:10 PM
#HumDinger: Its Young Blood_5 seconds of summing

29 January 2019 2:09 PM
We micro cheat even when we are not thinking of it!

29 January 2019 1:40 PM
Lauryn Hill will be performing at the Ticketpro dome! 2nd of February, see you there!

29 January 2019 1:39 PM
The search for the best chocolate cake in Johannesburg is officially on!

28 January 2019 2:39 PM
School invasion is here! Register your school and the Breakfast Club will make their way there!

28 January 2019 2:37 PM
Lauryn Hill will be performing at the Ticketpro dome on the 2nd of February!

28 January 2019 2:28 PM
How does parents feel about their kids being on social media?

28 January 2019 2:25 PM
EWN Headlines
‘If I had sold my soul, I wouldn’t be here’ – Agrizzi concludes testimony
‘If I had sold my soul, I wouldn’t be here’ – Agrizzi concludes testimony

On Tuesday, Angelo Agrizzi acknowledged being a racist and told the inquiry that Bosasa boss Gavin Watson’s family offered him millions of rand in hush money.

ANC ‘still mending itself’ after last election bruising
ANC ‘still mending itself’ after last election bruising

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula says the ruling party is fighting negative perceptions during its campaigning.
Msimanga says Bushiri’s church didn't adhere to safety regulations
Msimanga says Bushiri’s church didn't adhere to safety regulations

Three people died and 17 others were injured in a stampede as people were trying to run for cover during a storm.

