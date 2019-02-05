So, you're hanging out with someone and you're convinced that you're going to be their Valentine... or are you convinced? that's where the 947 Breakfast Club comes in.
WIll Ntsako get his roses from Nhlanhla this Valentine's Day? #WarOfRoses
|
Candice WIlson ends the GRC Pop Quiz dry spell with this amazing R10K win!
|
5 February 2019 8:17 AM
|
The Breakfast Club is embarking on the school invasion journey!
|
4 February 2019 11:46 AM
|
4 February 2019 11:43 AM
|
4 February 2019 11:42 AM
|
#AskTheClub: The stunning dress that Anele wore Sunday night!
|
4 February 2019 11:37 AM
|
#WarOfRoses: Louisa and Grant's situation was not rosy at all !
|
4 February 2019 10:36 AM
|
The Battle of the Dreadlocks! The most ridiculous story you've ever heard!
|
4 February 2019 8:42 AM
|
This is what happens when Alex got Anele to do the Warrior Race!
|
4 February 2019 6:26 AM
|
Last day of semi finals in the search of the best chocolate cake in Jo'burg!
|
1 February 2019 12:38 PM