Eskom report shows its workers are close to SA’s best paid - Mike Schüssler

14 June 2018 8:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Mike Schussler
eskom wages

Excluding executives and senior managers, the average Eskom worker earns more than R600 000 per year, says Schüssler.

(Also read: Eskom wants you to pay 19.9% more for electricity… or else!)

The average Eskom worker earns R789 000 per year, according to economist Mike Schüssler.

When excluding executives and senior managers, the average Eskom employee’s earnings still exceed R600 000 per year.

Schüssler made the calculation using the publically available Eskom annual report.

According to Schüssler, Eskom is one of the best paying employers in South Africa, with its workers in the top 1% to 2% of households in terms of income.

Unions are embroiled in a wage dispute with Eskom, with workers demanding a 15% wage hike.

Eskom on Thursday warned consumers that power supply may be under threat with several workers being intimidated, and at least one hospitalised.

The company claims that some workers are deliberately cutting electricity to certain areas.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Schüssler.

Listen to the interview in the audio below the tweets (and/or scroll down even further for quotes from it).

Eskom pays better than the municipalities…

Mike Schüssler

We don’t know what the median is… The electricity sector has a high median…

Mike Schüssler

It’s become way out of kilter… there’s less electricity produced than a decade ago… There’s a third more staff than a decade ago…

Mike Schüssler

This article first appeared on 702 : Eskom report shows its workers are close to SA’s best paid - Mike Schüssler




