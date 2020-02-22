Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
This article was last updated on Sunday, 15 March 2020 at 12pm
Load shedding has been suspended on Sunday afternoon.
Eskom announced that stage 1 would be called off from midday.
This comes after a week of power cuts at varying stages.
Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter has warned South Africans to brace themselves for increased rolling blackouts over the next 18 months, as the power utility implements a maintenance plan in an effort to turn things around.
Check your Eskom schedule or the Cape Town City schedule depending on your area.
Once you have your area number, click it below to confirm your status on CapeTalk's Loadshedding Pages:
If you are unsure of your area, have a look at EWN's Cape Town load shedding map.
Residents are urged to take note of the load shedding schedules each day while load shedding is active.
Eskom-supplied areas are subject to all load shedding while the City of Cape Town customers might face lower stage shedding or avoid it for shorter periods.
Be aware that Eskom's load-shedding schedule and the City of Cape Town's schedule may differ. At times, the City will only implement stage 1 or not implement at all if it has additional capacity when Eskom is, in fact, at stage 2.
Residents can check the load shedding status depending on their location on the area map here.
Eskom customers can also type in their area on the Eskom website for their schedule.
Neighbourhoods are demarcated using numbers 1 to 16 on the area map.
The area number listed on the City of Cape Town website will determine what time the power is due to go off on the loadshedding schedule.
Residents are advised to switch off and unplug all electronics and appliances ahead of scheduled load shedding.
If your electricity remains off for longer than the scheduled period, SMS the City’s technical centre on 31220.
Visit The City of Cape Town for more.
NOTE: Capetonians can check if and when they will be affected from the Eskom website and the City of Cape Town website.
The increased traffic to the sites may prevent you from connecting so we have posted a copy of the City of Cape Town schedules to help.
This article has been updated.
