How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier)





This interview happened on21 June 2018.

The first million makes the second so much easier! Warren Ingram, Galileo Capital

pixabay.com, 2019

Have you ever wondered how wealthy (or “rich”, or “financially free”; call it what you will) people actually made their first million?

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram, a regular on The Money Show, penned an easy-to-understand guide entitled “How to Make Your First Million”.

In this book Ingram shows how different kinds of people have made their fortunes in their own unique way, thus allowing you to find a method that works for you.

We would all like to reach a stage where we are able to live off the income from our savings and investments.

Unfortunately, just five out of every 100 people reach that stage.

This highly accessible book is aimed at anyone who wants to learn how to make their first million in savings.

The book provides real examples of ordinary people who have reached their financial goals and explains how you can do the same.

It also provides practical ways of setting goals and keeping yourself motivated to achieve them, especially in tough times.

“How to Make Your First Million” provides people from all walks of life with practical information on how to achieve financial freedom in a range of different ways and shows that it is possible for almost everyone with a reasonable job to be financially free.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ingram about his book.

Listen to the interview in the YouTube clip below (and/or scroll down for more quotes from it).

It’s undoubtedly necessary to make sacrifices. Warren Ingram, Galileo Capital

You’ll set yourself up for the rest of your life if you start investing early. Warren Ingram, Galileo Capital

The profits from the book go towards The Serendipity Trust that funds education. Warren Ingram, Galileo Capital