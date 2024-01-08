How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier)
This interview happened on21 June 2018.
The first million makes the second so much easier!Warren Ingram, Galileo Capital
Have you ever wondered how wealthy (or “rich”, or “financially free”; call it what you will) people actually made their first million?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram, a regular on The Money Show, penned an easy-to-understand guide entitled “How to Make Your First Million”.
In this book Ingram shows how different kinds of people have made their fortunes in their own unique way, thus allowing you to find a method that works for you.
We would all like to reach a stage where we are able to live off the income from our savings and investments.
Unfortunately, just five out of every 100 people reach that stage.
This highly accessible book is aimed at anyone who wants to learn how to make their first million in savings.
The book provides real examples of ordinary people who have reached their financial goals and explains how you can do the same.
It also provides practical ways of setting goals and keeping yourself motivated to achieve them, especially in tough times.
“How to Make Your First Million” provides people from all walks of life with practical information on how to achieve financial freedom in a range of different ways and shows that it is possible for almost everyone with a reasonable job to be financially free.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ingram about his book.
Listen to the interview in the YouTube clip below (and/or scroll down for more quotes from it).
It’s undoubtedly necessary to make sacrifices.Warren Ingram, Galileo Capital
You’ll set yourself up for the rest of your life if you start investing early.Warren Ingram, Galileo Capital
The profits from the book go towards The Serendipity Trust that funds education.Warren Ingram, Galileo Capital
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/money-coin-investment-business-2724241/
More from MyMoney Online
Buying a car? Balloon payments make them 'affordable'. They can also destroy you
"If the only way you can afford car instalments is with a balloon payment, you can’t afford it," warns Wendy Knowler.Read More
YES! You can improve your credit score in Janu-worry by avoiding 3 things
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how.Read More
2 tips to help teens take out contracts like a pro
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares tips to help financially savvy teens.Read More
Wendy Knowler praises MSC Cruises for EXCELLENT service amid chaos at OR Tambo
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares a story of a company providing excellent service and a shining example.Read More
Borrowing money isn’t always bad – debt can be a sensible way to build wealth
Debt can be a useful way to build wealth if it is managed wisely, says Bomikazi Zeka (Financial Planning, University of Canberra).Read More
Are you financially literate? Here are 7 signs you’re on the right track
How many of these seven things are you currently practising?Read More
Bitcoin tops $42 000 for the first time in 20 months
Bitcoin has seen a 150% rise in value so far this year.Read More
Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices
People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group.Read More
Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years
Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram.Read More
More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years
Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram.Read More
What makes you a successful investor and how to become one
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show.Read More
Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable tips on how to manage your finances during the holiday period and avoid financial stress.Read More
Keeping it in the family: How to build generational wealth and pass it on
You don't have to be a titan of business to start building wealth for your family. A lot depends on the financial habits you develop for yourself.Read More
Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people?
Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over long periods says Warren Ingram.Read More
We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?
People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.Read More
Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year.Read More
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.Read More
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there?
How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.Read More