Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment anal... 10 January 2024 7:44 PM
71 State-issued firearms disappeared from SANDF, DCS armouries over last 5 years Of the 71 firearms, 53 of the SANDF’s firearms were stolen or lost during the given period, while 18 firearms belonging to the DCS... 10 January 2024 1:48 PM
Fees for top tier government schools are skyrocketing Education is extremely important, but the costs can make your eyes water. 10 January 2024 1:38 PM
View all Local
'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon The former leader of the DA asks whether South Africa will join the club in 2024. 10 January 2024 6:10 PM
Israel accuses South Africa of weaponising UN Genocide Convention in ICJ case But South Africa has stood its ground during debate at the United Nations General Assembly on the Security Council’s veto on Gaza,... 10 January 2024 12:30 PM
Ramaphosa unfazed by ActionSA's bid to probe ANC settlement of Ezulweni debt ActionSA in a request to the IEC for an explanation of how the ANC was able to settle its R102 million debt with Ezulweni Investme... 10 January 2024 7:12 AM
View all Politics
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment anal... 10 January 2024 7:44 PM
Investment outlook 2024: What to expect and how best to invest your money Citadel Investment Services' Maarten Ackerman shares valuable tips on how to invest your money in challenging times. 10 January 2024 7:22 PM
Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule' You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type. 10 January 2024 7:37 AM
View all Business
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment anal... 10 January 2024 7:44 PM
Investment outlook 2024: What to expect and how best to invest your money Citadel Investment Services' Maarten Ackerman shares valuable tips on how to invest your money in challenging times. 10 January 2024 7:22 PM
Can I return my gifts without a receipt? (& other post-festive consumer issues) Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by consumer journalist Wendy Knowler to tackle several common post-festive consumer rights issue... 10 January 2024 2:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test. 10 January 2024 9:49 AM
Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the... 9 January 2024 5:12 PM
Nike pays tribute to Tiger Woods as decades-long partnership ends Nike originally signed Tiger Woods in 1996 when he was just 20 years old. 9 January 2024 9:23 AM
View all Sport
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ rewrote the script of Hollywood superhero movies Letitia Wright played Shuri who became the new 'Black Panther'. 10 January 2024 11:30 AM
Doja Cat to stage the first-ever Virtual Reality (VR) concert Virtual reality gives fans the chance to 'attend' Doja Cat's 'Scarlet Tour'. 10 January 2024 8:42 AM
[PREVIEW] Showmax's new crime doccie ‘Convict Conman’ exposes sexual predators The two-part series follows the journey of two journalists determined to uncover the truth behind sexual predators Dawie de Villie... 8 January 2024 2:12 PM
View all Entertainment
After 3 months of devastation in the Israel-Hamas war, is anyone ‘winning’? The conflict still has a long way to run and may be headed towards stalemate. 10 January 2024 11:34 AM
Expert sets out what to expect from South Africa’s genocide case against Israel South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which sta... 10 January 2024 10:54 AM
IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas. 10 January 2024 9:15 AM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas. 10 January 2024 9:15 AM
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 10 January 2024 6:40 AM
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators. 9 January 2024 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

10 January 2024 7:37 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Save
Bruce Whitfield
Savings
Income
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
Retire
ra
investing
Pension
INVEST
retirement annuity
saving
emergency fund
Fidelity
50/15/5
50/15/5 rule

You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.

This interview took place on 23 May 2019.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Warren Ingram, a financial advisor at Galileo Capital, how to divvy up his monthly income so that he can enjoy life, save for the future and not worry about money every month.

Ingram suggests following the “50/15/5 rule”, developed by Fidelity in the USA.

It’s great for those who don’t like to budget every month.

Image courtesy of Maitree Rimthong (https://www.pexels.com/@maitree-rimthong-444156)
Image courtesy of Maitree Rimthong (https://www.pexels.com/@maitree-rimthong-444156)

15: Save 15% of your pre-tax salary for retirement

Invest the 15% in a company pension plan or your own retirement annuity (RA).

If you are not saving this amount now; then arrange an annual increase in your savings.

For example, apply to increase your RA contribution by 10% next year.

5: Save 5% of take-home pay for short term savings

You should have an emergency fund that can cover three to six months’ expenses.

Ingram warns that this fund should only be for when disaster strikes, not unplanned expenses that are necessary but not an emergency (e.g. replacing a car tyre, fixing your smartphone screen, extra medical costs, maintenance of your car, etc.)

50: Spend 50% of take-home pay on essential expenses

  • Housing — mortgage, rent, property tax, utilities (electricity, etc.), homeowners’ insurance, and rates

  • Food — groceries only; not restaurant meals

  • Health care — medical aid and out-of-pocket expenses (e.g. prescriptions, co-payments, etc.)

  • Transportation — commuter fares or car payments, petrol, car insurance, parking, tolls, maintenance

  • Childcare — day care, education

  • Debt payments and other obligations — credit card payments, student loan payments, child support and life insurance

The rest

The rest of your total income can go towards entertainment, clothes, luxuries, holidays, etc.

Want to retire before you’re 65?

Saving and investing 15% of your pre-tax salary for 40 years should allow you to retire when you’re 65 years old.

If that’s too old for you; you’ll need to cut from “the rest” to increase your retirement savings.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on 702 : Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'




10 January 2024 7:37 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Save
Bruce Whitfield
Savings
Income
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
Retire
ra
investing
Pension
INVEST
retirement annuity
saving
emergency fund
Fidelity
50/15/5
50/15/5 rule

More from MyMoney Online

pixabay.com, 2019

How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier)

8 January 2024 6:45 AM

Rich. Wealthy. Financially free... Call it what you will; the first million is how you get there. Warren Ingram on his book...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

Buying a car? Balloon payments make them 'affordable'. They can also destroy you

29 December 2023 11:17 AM

"If the only way you can afford car instalments is with a balloon payment, you can’t afford it," warns Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© melpomen/123rf.com

YES! You can improve your credit score in Janu-worry by avoiding 3 things

28 December 2023 1:26 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dmvasilenko77/123rf.com

2 tips to help teens take out contracts like a pro

28 December 2023 12:56 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares tips to help financially savvy teens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: blasbike/123rf.com

Wendy Knowler praises MSC Cruises for EXCELLENT service amid chaos at OR Tambo

28 December 2023 12:15 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares a story of a company providing excellent service and a shining example.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maximkostenko/123rf.com

Borrowing money isn’t always bad – debt can be a sensible way to build wealth

14 December 2023 9:25 AM

Debt can be a useful way to build wealth if it is managed wisely, says Bomikazi Zeka (Financial Planning, University of Canberra).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Are you financially literate? Here are 7 signs you’re on the right track

14 December 2023 9:16 AM

How many of these seven things are you currently practising?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© blinow61/123rf.com

Bitcoin tops $42 000 for the first time in 20 months

5 December 2023 8:44 AM

Bitcoin has seen a 150% rise in value so far this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Certain foods are slightly more affordable, thanks to a consumer price inflation decrease. Picture: Pexels

Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices

28 November 2023 1:58 PM

People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/nattanan23

Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years

24 November 2023 12:53 PM

Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

pixabay.com, 2019

How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier)

8 January 2024 6:45 AM

Rich. Wealthy. Financially free... Call it what you will; the first million is how you get there. Warren Ingram on his book...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/nattanan23

Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years

24 November 2023 12:53 PM

Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ximagination/123rf.com

What makes you a successful investor and how to become one

16 November 2023 9:30 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zasabe/123rf.com

Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues

19 October 2023 9:20 PM

Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable tips on how to manage your finances during the holiday period and avoid financial stress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

Keeping it in the family: How to build generational wealth and pass it on

20 April 2023 9:01 PM

You don't have to be a titan of business to start building wealth for your family. A lot depends on the financial habits you develop for yourself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ximagination/123rf.com

Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people?

11 April 2023 8:57 PM

Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over long periods says Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ilixe48/123rf.com

We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?

18 August 2022 9:02 PM

People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ginasanders/123rf.com

Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew

18 July 2022 1:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Andriy Popov/123rf.com

Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore

24 February 2022 7:33 PM

Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: andreypopov / 123rf

Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there?

24 February 2022 6:16 PM

How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Black businessman reading a business newspaper.

Absa creates a better client experience with API integration

24 December 2020 10:47 AM

Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

PwC report finds accounting irregularities at Tongaat Hulett

2 December 2019 10:36 AM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield chats to Opportune Investments fund manager Chris Logan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

FNB processes almost 3,000 transaction per second on 2019 Black Friday

2 December 2019 9:16 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield chats to CEO Jacques Celliers on the impact the day had on South African bankers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains'

14 October 2019 9:07 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Hotstix Mabuse about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African passport. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'

10 October 2019 1:37 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay.com

How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)

9 October 2019 12:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of "How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jeremy Mansfield. Picture: Talk Radio702

Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it

13 September 2019 11:03 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeremy Mansfield about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Constitutional Court Justice Albie Sachs. Picture: EWN.

'We had a disdain for money. Material possessions counted for so little'

12 September 2019 1:20 PM

Justice Albie Sachs talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

My daughter (10) and son (5) must start working early - Riky Rick

30 August 2019 12:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews rapper Riky Rick about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying a used car? New app sends mechanic to inspect it before you decide

28 August 2019 6:16 PM

Hanru Reyneke is on a mission to disrupt the used-car industry in South Africa by providing peace of mind to punchdrunk consumers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon

Politics

71 State-issued firearms disappeared from SANDF, DCS armouries over last 5 years

Local

Fees for top tier government schools are skyrocketing

Local

EWN Highlights

Govt should have discussed ways to prevent floods in Ladysmith - KZN COGTS MEC

10 January 2024 9:12 PM

Mokonyane says Jacob Zuma's right to freedom of association must be respected

10 January 2024 8:32 PM

Disaster prevention measures in Ladysmith to cost over R1bn - KZN COGTA

10 January 2024 8:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA