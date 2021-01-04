Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Indigenous group supports move to rename bird species carrying word 'Hottentot' Local bird conservation body BirdLife South Africa has been given the go-ahead to rename two birds, the Hottentot buttonquail and... 4 January 2021 6:03 PM
eNCA warns about fake Facebook account peddling bogus 'Level 5' story News broadcaster eNCA has distanced itself from an imposter Facebook account claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be annou... 4 January 2021 2:54 PM
John Maytham's travels: Paradise in a Time of Covid CapeTalk presenter John Maytham describes his time spent with lions, hyenas, leopards, and more of Southern Africa's wildlife. 4 January 2021 2:28 PM
View all Local
SA Covid-19 vaccine Feb rollout 'an optimistic expectation' - MAC's Prof Schoub Chair of Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Prof Barry Schoub says February rollout start date is still unclear. 4 January 2021 1:35 PM
Holiday road traffic home lower than usual, provincial road deaths halved W Cape Dept of Transport communications head Jandre Bakker estimates 25% lower volumes on already lower projections. 4 January 2021 12:58 PM
Covid-19 vaccine bilateral negotiations began in September 2020 - Health Dept Health Dept Deputy Director-General, Dr Anban Pillay says the vaccine rollout will piggyback on SA's existing vaccine structure. 4 January 2021 7:17 AM
View all Politics
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist… You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision. 4 January 2021 2:31 PM
Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 31 December 2020 9:59 AM
Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says the ban on alcohol sales will cost the industry jobs and increase illicit sales. 30 December 2020 12:08 PM
View all Business
It's confirmed. Fuel prices are going up this Wednesday - and here's by how much South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed. 4 January 2021 2:17 PM
Cops vigorously enforce park closures – here’s which ones are actually open Confusion still reigns, but it's important to get clarity because the police are taking this one seriously it seems. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
View all Entertainment
My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday Wearing a shirt that said, "Flat Mars Society", Thunberg trolled her detractors, saying, "I’m free at last!" 4 January 2021 3:15 PM
Donald Trump 'begs, demands, threatens' Georgia Republican to 'find' votes "This is extraordinary, even for Donald Trump," says former US diplomat J Brooks Spector. 4 January 2021 1:03 PM
'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK' A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley. 30 December 2020 11:31 AM
View all World
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
View all Africa
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist… You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision. 4 January 2021 2:31 PM
'Goverment has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines' "The government should have tried everything in its power to get early access to vaccines," says Dr Linda-Gail Bekker. 4 January 2021 11:25 AM
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant) CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process. 31 December 2020 1:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need

4 January 2021 9:19 AM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Beyonce and Jay Z go vegan
vegan
veganism
vegan ice cream
vegan friendly
Green and Vegan
Veganuary

Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.

A Word On... Veganism is a three-part podcast published by Life Podcasts, produced and presented by Vegan, Andy Leve. Over three episodes, the podcast debunks, dispels and discusses all things related to the vegan way of life.

Those looking to review their lifestyles in the new decade can expect to get a sense of the important dietary aspects to consider when reducing meat consumption in the hopes of inevitably cutting it out completely.

Click here to discover other captivating podcasts just like this one from Life Podcasts - a division of Primedia Broadcasting.

Does the new decade call for a new diet? Veganism might not only be better for you but, the planet too!

As the plant-based diet becomes increasingly visible, more questions relating to it come to the fore and ironically, in an age of information overload, a lot of uncertainty, untruths, myths and ill-considered opinions can show up as fact.

In this podcast series, Andy Leve takes a look at the detrimental impact that the animal agriculture industry has on the environment, prevention of the suffering of animals and, the improvement of the health of millions of people around the world.

Episode 1: Understanding it for you

Going meat-free for a day or two is very different from removing all meat from your diet. In the first episode, Andy Leve discusses the nutritional aspects to consider before making a lifestyle switch. Dietician Lila Bruk and endocrinologist Dr Brad Merwitz correct some myths relating to different diets.

The key when it comes to protein from a vegan point of view is combining a vegetable protein source with a grain, so for example, chickpeas and rice or baked beans on toast. When you combine the vegetable protein with a grain, you are creating more of a complete protein.

Lila Bruk, Dietician — Lila Bruk and Associates

The diet is extremely important. The problem is that often GPs do hormone levels and the levels are normal, so people are stuck and know something's wrong but the blood tests can't pick anything up.

Dr Brad Merwitz, Endocrinologist — Netcare Milpark and Parklane Hospitals

Episode 2: Good for you, good for the planet?

For many, the desire to switch to a meat-free diet is based on the impact of animal farming on the environment which is driven by our consumption. In the second episode, Andy Leve looks at sustainability with Taryn Mansfield from The South African Vegan Society and Kevin Coetzee from Infinite Foods.

If you were going to work every day to slaughter animals, you are going to be traumatised, you're going to take that anger and that violence home.

Taryn Mansfield — The South African Vegan Society

So, if you only care about humans even, you should care about these issues because there are people involved in these industries that don't want to necessarily be there... a lot of these workers are exploited.

Taryn Mansfield — The South African Vegan Society

Episode 3: Life as a vegan

If you decide to make the switch, you will have to contend with more than just your new diet... discovering how to live like a vegan in a society that predominantly is not, is a challenge. In the third episode, Andy Leve discusses how to maintain your new lifestyle with Antonia de Luca, author, chef and restauranteur at Leafy Greens and Zachda Prinsloo, owner of The Veganist.

As the world's population is expected to reach 9 billion by 2050, a clear movement towards a vegan lifestyle is the most effective way because it will reduce pressure on our environment and may be absolutely crucial to our survival as a species.

Andy Leve — TV Producer and Radio Presenter

For me, the core of the vegan lifestyle that I was living was about health and wellness... it's what I eat 99.9% of the time.

Antonia de Luca, author, chef and restauranteur — Leafy Greens Café

Andy Leve is a TV and radio producer, radio presenter and voice over artist.

If you loved A Word On... Veganism, you may also be interested in Artificial Intelligence: Are CEOs standing in the way of its potential?


This article first appeared on 702 : Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need


4 January 2021 9:19 AM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Beyonce and Jay Z go vegan
vegan
veganism
vegan ice cream
vegan friendly
Green and Vegan
Veganuary

More from World

Greta Thunberg 123rf

My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday

4 January 2021 3:15 PM

Wearing a shirt that said, "Flat Mars Society", Thunberg trolled her detractors, saying, "I’m free at last!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump USA America flag Star-Spangled Banner 123rf 123rfworld

Donald Trump 'begs, demands, threatens' Georgia Republican to 'find' votes

4 January 2021 1:03 PM

"This is extraordinary, even for Donald Trump," says former US diplomat J Brooks Spector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK Britain flag British covid-19 test 123rf

'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK'

30 December 2020 11:31 AM

A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK Britain flag British covid-19 test 123rf

Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays

28 December 2020 3:16 PM

On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Good news stories 123rf

2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened

22 December 2020 2:19 PM

Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

international-travel-tourism-airport-borders-flight-destination-tourist-123rf

Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant

22 December 2020 8:02 AM

Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vaccine-coronavirus-covid-jpg

Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant

21 December 2020 9:33 AM

Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

five-farm-animals-in-turkish-citypng

[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city

20 December 2020 4:27 PM

'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

london-big-ben-covidjpg

Christmas cancelled for 21 million Brits - Covid variant sparks tough new rules

20 December 2020 11:38 AM

The new Covid lockdown came into effect at midnight in parts of England including London, says UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

russian-flag-facejpg

Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup

18 December 2020 5:40 PM

Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Bitcoin pacman eating US dollar dollars cryptocurrency cryptocurrencies 123rf

Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist…

4 January 2021 2:31 PM

You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hippo3jpg

John Maytham's travels: Paradise in a Time of Covid

4 January 2021 2:28 PM

CapeTalk presenter John Maytham describes his time spent with lions, hyenas, leopards, and more of Southern Africa's wildlife.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fuel-tank-petrol-car-motorist-driving-driver-refuelling-123rf

It's confirmed. Fuel prices are going up this Wednesday - and here's by how much

4 January 2021 2:17 PM

South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outdoor yoga park teenager surgica face mask outdoors 123rf

Cops vigorously enforce park closures – here’s which ones are actually open

4 January 2021 9:19 AM

Confusion still reigns, but it's important to get clarity because the police are taking this one seriously it seems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor vaccine elderly woman senior covid-19 vaccine vaccinate 123rf

It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant)

31 December 2020 1:55 PM

CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hyundai 123rf

Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert

31 December 2020 9:59 AM

The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council

30 December 2020 12:08 PM

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says the ban on alcohol sales will cost the industry jobs and increase illicit sales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yoga downward dog 123rf

Tanning your anus – it’s good for you, claims some 'wellness influencers'

29 December 2020 3:20 PM

"Perineum sunning" – tanning the area between the genitals and anus - is a thing. We kid you not.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young couple in bed kissing 123rflifestyle 123rfsex 123rf

'Sex can be awkward and messy and funny, but no-one talks about those bits'

29 December 2020 2:33 PM

Writer Tiffany Mugo chats to CapeTalk about her new book Quirky Quick Guide to Having Great Sex

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

renting letting property tenant landlor 123rfproperty 123rflifestyle 123rf

Renting and letting property – how to determine what's fair to charge or pay

29 December 2020 12:03 PM

"There’s a huge supply of properties for rent," says Tamira Gumzburg on determining what a market-related rental is right now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Good news stories 123rf

2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened

22 December 2020 2:19 PM

Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ninajpg

We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie

21 December 2020 12:24 PM

The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Just the Hits Charlene le Roux square

CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves

19 December 2020 1:15 PM

Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

audience-laughter2jpg

Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy'

16 December 2020 7:52 PM

Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

actorTomCruise.jpg

[LISTEN] Tom Cruise caught in foul-mouthed rant over Covid-19 breach on set

16 December 2020 9:14 AM

The Hollywood actor was on the set of his forthcoming movie Mission Impossible 7 when he let rip at crew members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

goodluck-at-la-paradapng

[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada

14 December 2020 1:49 PM

An unmasked and packed crowd at La Parada in Constantia Nek was caught on camera dancing to a performance by electropop band GoodLuck on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children school holidays 123rf

But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season

13 December 2020 8:17 AM

Ideas from the co-author of 'Baby Sense' and registered occupational therapist at Baby Sense Megan Faure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Masque Theatre

Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret

12 December 2020 11:44 AM

The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

long-street-cape-town-cbd-city-centre-cars-road-robots-traffic-lights-123rf

3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend

12 December 2020 7:13 AM

Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

James Bond 007 film movie actor Jean Connery 123rf

[WATCH] First 19 James Bond movies now streaming free on YouTube

10 December 2020 1:02 PM

Holidays are around the corner and we need to stay safe during the Covid-19 second wave. Here's something to cheer you up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday

World

eNCA warns about fake Facebook account peddling bogus 'Level 5' story

Local

Covid-19 peak: Worst of rapid increases already over in the WC, says Dr. Cloete

Local

EWN Highlights

Kenya reopens schools after 10-month virus closure

4 January 2021 8:05 PM

Suspect in murder of EC cop to appear in court tomorrow

4 January 2021 7:27 PM

‘We’re all in this together’: Prof Schoub appeals for support over vaccine

4 January 2021 6:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA