Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory?
A message is circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Dean Koontz predicted Covid-9 (coronavirus) in his novel “The Eyes of Darkness”.
A Dean Koontz novel written in 1981 predicted the outbreak of the coronavirus! pic.twitter.com/bjjqq6TzOl— Nick Hinton (@NickHintonn) February 16, 2020
In the book, Koontz makes references to a man-made biological weapon originating in Wuhan, the epicentre of the Covid-9 outbreak.
Another American author, Sylvia Browne, supposedly also foretold covid-19 in her 2008 novel “End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies about the End of the World”.
In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments…passage from "End of Days"
Refilwe Moloto asked Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, to bust some myths.
-
Was covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory?
-
In the “The Eyes of Darkness” the “Wuhan-400” has a 100% fatality rate. What is covid-19’s fatality rate?
There’s nothing to suggest that this was created in a lab by humans… About 2% of people infected have died… it’s very far from the 100% talked about in the novel.Dr Sibongile Walaza, epidemiologist - Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis, National Institute for Communicable Disease
It’s droplet-spread… stay away from sick people… stay away from work and wash your hands regularly…Dr Sibongile Walaza, epidemiologist - Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis, National Institute for Communicable Disease
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More