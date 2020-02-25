History for the Future: "The trial that changed South Africa”
To commemorate the 30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, Life Podcasts presents History for the Future: Lessons from a Rivonia Trialist. In episode three of this captivating six-part podcast, Pippa Green sits down with one of the last remaining Rivonia trialists, Andrew Mlangeni. He reflects on his life, his role in the liberation struggle and, the quarter century of democracy he has witnessed.
In the face of mounting tensions, Andrew Mlangeni's return to South Africa after military training, was welcomed one.
He was inducted into the National High Command along with his comrade, Dennis Goldberg and, assumed the disguise of a priest, Reverend Mokete Mokoena, evading the police and recruiting scores of people for training in the ANC’s military wing, uMkhonto weSizwe.
Until he made one fatal error: He returned home to his wife and children.
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free
History for the Future: The 'Backroom Boy' finally goes home
Just before midnight on 24 June 1963, Andrew Mlangeni’s sleep was disturbed by violent pounding at the door. Police stormed into the house, armed and on a mission – to arrest the man responsible for recruiting members in the plot to overthrow the government with violence.
As police dragged him away in handcuffs, Andrew and his wife braced themselves for a six-year sentence – an optimist view given the charges against him.
At the start of the Rivonia Trial in October 1963, Andrew Mlangeni (Accused No.10) had already spent three months in prison, most of it spent in solitary confinement. He was tried and found guilty in the Pretoria Supreme Court along with Nelson Mandela, Govan Mbeki, Walter Sisulu, and others.
While the trialists managed to avoid the death sentence, the men were facing life imprisonment on Robben Island – ultimately, a death behind bars.
It would be 26 years before Andrew Mlangeni returned.
Listen to his remarkable story in six podcast episodes as part of the History for the Future series.
For more articles like this one, visit the History for the Future: Lessons from a Rivonia Trialist feature page.
This article first appeared on 702 : History for the Future: "The trial that changed South Africa”
More from History for the Future: Lessons from a Rivonia Trialist
Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni turns 95 on Saturday
Journalist Pippa Green interviewed the struggle icon this year, to commemorate 30 years since his release as a political prisoner.Read More
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle
Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today.Read More
History for the Future: The 'Backroom Boy' finally goes home
In this podcast series, Pippa Green interviews Andrew Mlangeni about his remarkable life of courage and reflection.Read More
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free
One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release.Read More
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: A cadre at the centre of a revolution
To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life.Read More