Last couple of days Milan has been very, very ghost-like, says resident
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gloria Radici, a resident of Milan, Italy. More than 300 people have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus - now called COVID19 - in that country, and 12 have died.
Milan is on lockdown with government enforcing a curfew and quarantine.
Quarantine started on Sunday evening which created a massive panic across the city.Gloria Radici, Resident - Milan
They have been advised to stay indoors and all events and activities that involve gatherings have been suspended for the next 7 days.
People were unprepared...and it caught them off guard.Gloria Radici, Resident - Milan
For the last couple of days, the city has been very, very ghost-like.Gloria Radici, Resident - Milan
Residents feel a great deal of uncertainty and are questioning how long this could continue, she says.
The impact on Milan Fashion Week has been enormous she says with shows playing to empty rooms.
Radici says she hopes the Italian government has the situation under control.
The difficulty in Italy is that the virus started in a hospital itself so the people affected were part of the same hospital.Gloria Radici, Resident - Milan
She says the quarantine is a preventative measure and they are expecting things to go back to normal.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More