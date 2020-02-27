How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19?
In less than five months from now (July 24), the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to open.
-
How will coronavirus covid-19 affect the staging of the world’s largest sporting event?
-
Is it likely to even go ahead?
-
What would the impact be if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decides to pull the plug?
Picture caption: Tokyo is an ocean of humanity and the Olympic Games is the largest sporting event in the world.
So far, the organisers say they are pressing ahead, despite the Japanese government calling for the cancellation of major events in the coming weeks.
Pippa Hudson interviewed Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Yes, I think so [when asked if the Olympics should be cancelled or, at least, postponed]… Tokyo is an unbelievably dense city… you share your space with so many people all the time… magnify that because they need to get to the Olympic stadium… epidemiologists would panic!Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist
Once you get an influx of 150 000 people in a week – and then they all leave again after a week – how do you ensure than 10 of them don’t take the disease back home with them?Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist
They will have to decide by May… Scientists are working furiously on vaccines, maybe that’s the best chance here? … It’s too difficult to move the event… No city in the world can do that straight away…Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More