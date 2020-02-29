SA citizens in Wuhan: Govt's evacuation about-turn and repatriation logistics
The South African government has done an about-turn on evacuating citizens in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China.
After initially deciding it was not necessary to bring them home, the presidency announced that 132 of the 199 South Africans in the city are to be repatriated.
RELATED: Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister
On Weekend Breakfast, the acting director general at the the Department of Health, Dr Anban Pillay, explains the decision and gives an update.
RELATED: South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free'
He says the initial decision to let South Africans living in Wuhan remain there was based on the anticipation that the epidemic would be brought under control.
There was a time when there were decreasing numbers and the feedback we were getting from the ground in China was that the lockdown in Wuhan would actually be lifted and people will be free to move around.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
It seems [now] that the epidemic is not under control, so the lockdown could not be lifted.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
How long will it take to get these South African citizens back home?
Pillay points out that this will require special logistical arrangements as there is no public transport currently in Wuhan to get them to the airport.
We're working with the Chinese to work out where each person lives to see how we get them there... the timing about when an aircraft leaves here to collect them needs to be linked to those kinds of logistics.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
He explains that they'll all be tested before boarding the aircraft.
Once back in South Africa, they'll be taken directly to a quarantine facility. Everyone who's been in contact with them, like the crew of the plane, will also remain in quarantine.
We've extended the 14-day period to 21 days because we have to do testing etcetera, so we've given ourselves some additional time on either side in case there are delays in the results etcetera.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
Pillay also gives an update on the two South Africans on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japanese waters who've tested positive for coronavirus. They're being kept in isolation
The latest information I have is that they are asymptomatic, as would be 80-90% of people that are infected.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
They are not receiving any care currently because it's not necessary because they're otherwise ok except for a fever, as I understand.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
The remaining ten South Africans are being taken off the ship in phases together with their fellow crew members, to be placed in quarantine in a facility provided by the Japanese government.
I spoke to one of them. They are comfortable in the environment, obviously not happy to be in quarantine but once they complete the 14-day period they may be cleared then to leave Japan and return home.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
Pillay confirms that South Africa has yet to report its first case of infection.
Listen to the update and details of the control measures South Africa has in place:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More