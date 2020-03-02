No COVID-19 positive South Africans allowed to board plane home from Wuhan
A special government task team has unveiled its plan to bring home more than 100 SA citizens currently living in Wuhan, China in a three-phase plan focused on evacuation, quarantine and finally, reunification.
It will be led by SANDF supported by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Acting DG of Health, Dr Anban Pillay about the massive interministerial mission they are undertaking to bring home 151 South Africans currently in Wuhan China, caught in the grip of the deadly Covid-19 virus.
South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free'
The evacuation plan is to identify those South Africans that would be able to come back from China particularly form Wuhan City by the South African military.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
The individuals will be in 21-day quarantine in South Africa.
It is important to emphasise the individuals who are returning are not infected.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
The reason for the return is these people are in lockdown in Wuhan City and unable to go out and buy supplies, he says.
The team will evaluate every passenger, and tested, and if positive will not be allowed to board the aircraft.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
Listen to the interview with Dr Pillay below:
