Is the coronavirus dragging the world into its deepest recession to date?
China's factories had a historically terrible month because of the coronavirus.
There are all kinds of consequences everywhere.
The Insol (The International Association of Restructuring, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Professionals) conference in Cape Town has been cancelled.
The world's biggest travel expo in Berlin, the ITB travel trade fair, has also been cancelled.
Is the pandemic dragging the world into its deepest recession to date?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asked Goolam Ballim, Chief economist, Standard Bank, how serious the numbers out of China were today.
They are devastating and they have very strong echoes of what happened in 2003. We know that the Sars-episode was most acute in the second quarter of 2003. Chinese growth plunged from 11 per cent to five per cent, but then bounced back. But the bottom line is material slippage that was evident then, is now happening again. The Chinese economy is now about four times bigger than it was in 2003, in terms of its share of global GDP. China accounts for about 14% of total global imports.Goolam Ballim, Chief economist - Standard Bank
We cannot just confine it to economic impact. We have to articulate the channels through which China will impact on the world. Trade disruption, supply chain disruption, work place disturbance, tourism, general consumer and business confidence. It's going to pass firstly through numerous channels. There will be negative feedback loops. We saw plummeting stock markets, especially in the western world. The Americans, who typically have one third of their investments in their stocks, will reflect on the loss of value and may for example withdraw their expenditure habits.Goolam Ballim, Chief economist - Standard Bank
Such an incident translates to numerous channels with multiple negative feedback loops. China is likely to see about one and a half percentage points of growth slippage We think South Africa, at worst, could be compromised between point three and point four in growth. There's no doubt that SA is in the crosshairs. At a headline level you could argue for example we ship a lot of minerals and resources to China - we'll certainly fetch lower prices. The buffer could be the weak rand. This could bring some degree of price competitiveness to our exports. The other buffer could be lower oil prices. We are an importer. This could provide inflation relief and income gains. Small consolation, but SA will probably see petrol and diesel prices fall next month.Goolam Ballim, Chief economist - Standard Bank
Listen to the full sound clip below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : Is the coronavirus dragging the world into its deepest recession to date?
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More