Insurance cover for big events only triggered by govt travel ban or warning
Major events around the world appear to be in limbo due to precautions being taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Will insurance cover the cost of these big conferences, sporting events, and concerts should organisers feel it is in the best interest to postpone or cancel an event?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Denise Hattingh, owner of KEU Underwriting Managers, who says they have received a deluge of calls.
I don't think our telephone lines have ever been this busy, with the terminology of communicable disease at the forefront of that.Denise Hattingh, Owner - KEU Underwriting Managers
She says all the calls they have received are from people wanting not to cancel but if forced to do so by government would want to ensure insurance cover is in place to cover cancellation costs.
Most cancellation cover is very clear that communicable diseases has been provided throughout in existing policies.Denise Hattingh, Owner - KEU Underwriting Managers
The problem is if you want to buy the capacity now that might not be possible, she explains.
We are simply just running out of capacity for communicable disease.Denise Hattingh, Owner - KEU Underwriting Managers
It would be far more expensive to insure an event since the outbreak of COVI-19, but in addition, being part of the global insurance market, there may be no capacity left.
There is a lot of perception and fear why is the event even being cancelled? You cannot cancel the event because there is a fear of a gathering. That will not even have the policy triggered into paying a claim.Denise Hattingh, Owner - KEU Underwriting Managers
What facts need to be in place to ensure your policy covers you?
Hattingh says users must study their contracts carefully and be certain fo the extent of the cover purchased.
Very typically, it would be a total travel ban to the country or a travel warning to a specific country and we have not seen that yet in the South African context.Denise Hattingh, Owner - KEU Underwriting Managers
Many larger exhibitors and event organisers will have cover on an annual basis including communicable disease cover.
But you cannot just turn around and cancel because you are concerned that people won't buy tickets or then don't pitch up. That is not a trigger in terms of a standard insurance policy.Denise Hattingh, Owner - KEU Underwriting Managers
If a travel ban or warning is implemented?
She says it refers back to the intent of your policy which may range from coverage of lost ticket sales, a refund of ticket sales, and refund of exhibitors.
Postponements for events won't mean an automatic ticket refund for individuals. Look at your ticket details.Denise Hattingh, Owner - KEU Underwriting Managers
Read the fine print of all contracts, she emphasises.
Listen to the interview below:
