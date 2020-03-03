'They're keeping evacuation details under wraps so we can't spill it to media'
They're keeping evacuation details under wraps so we can't spill it to the media.Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan
They are quite hush-hush about it, understandable because when the Americans landed they were bombarded with press and people who did not want them in the country.Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan
On Monday night she filled in the forms with personal details and all her bags are packed.
We need to make sure we can jump when they say jump - so we need to make sure our bags are packed and our passports are ready, and that they have notice of what car we are driving in to the airport.Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan
She says the questionnaire asks if government assistance is required for airport transport.
The Chinese introduced special taxies to help those who still need to get to work, but she says it is difficult to book one.
She says once she has been through quarantine in South Africa and spent a few weeks with her family, she plans to return to China to continue working.
I will return to China.Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More